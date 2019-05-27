Rampart Range Road re-opened Monday evening after a campfire sparked a blaze on Monday afternoon northeast of Woodland Park.
The "300 fire" was reported at about 2 p.m. and grew to 7 acres by 5:50 p.m., closing nearby Rampart Range Road for several hours, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire was 10 percent contained Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. Fire crews had build a "small" fire line around the blaze around 5:45 p.m., and they worked throughout the evening to reinforce it, the Forest Service said.
The fire was burning through grass and Ponderosa Pine about 2 miles northeast of Woodland Park.