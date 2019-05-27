052819-news-300-fire
The 300 fire burned on Monday afternoon along Rampart Range Road northeast of Woodland Park.

 Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service
Rampart Range Road re-opened Monday evening after a campfire sparked a blaze on Monday afternoon northeast of Woodland Park.

The "300 fire" was reported at about 2 p.m. and grew to 7 acres by 5:50 p.m., closing nearby Rampart Range Road for several hours, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire was 10 percent contained Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. Fire crews had build a "small" fire line around the blaze around 5:45 p.m., and they worked throughout the evening to reinforce it, the Forest Service said.

The fire was burning through grass and Ponderosa Pine about 2 miles northeast of Woodland Park.

