Later school start times, flexible schedules, moving faster or slower through curriculum and learning by a combination of online and classroom instruction are among the differences in a new program coming in the fall at Rampart High School.

Called River@Rampart, the blended-learning offering is in response to the desire for an alternative to the way things are traditionally done, Assistant Principal Kyle Chamberlain said.

“We have students and parents and teachers trying to find another way to connect kids to education,” he said. “We created this to bridge that piece students and parents have been asking for — how we do education differently.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Rampart High officials will hold an information session about the new program at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the school, 8250 Lexington Dr., in the Tech Wing Auditorium on the south end of campus.

Sixty slots — 30 for juniors and 30 for seniors — will be available for the pilot 2020-2021 school year, Chamberlain said.

The new model will be personalized for individual students’ needs, he said.

When students miss school because of mental or physical illness, a family emergency, an outside activity or other reason, it’s usually “a challenge” for them to recover, Chamberlain said.

“With this they could continue their work online, not lose their spot,” he said.

An acronym for the Rampart InnoVation Education Resource, River@Rampart embodies the different elements of a river, Chamberlain said, from the excitement of rafting to lazily floating on an inner tube to the anticipation of catching a fish.

“We have kids who want to move faster than eight periods in a brick-and-mortar system allow, and you also see kids having real challenges in school and want education at a pace that’s more comfortable for them,” Chamberlain said. “The river felt like a good way to visualize what we’re going after.”

Students in the program also will be able to take a variety of elective courses.