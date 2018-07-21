Aggressive air and ground attacks contained a wildfire that broke out Friday evening off Rampart Range road near Woodland Park on the El Paso and Teller county line.
More than 100 firefighters, planes dropping retardant and helicopters dumping buckets of water were thrown into the fight to keep the Rampart fire from growing. The quick and massive response had the fire 70 percent contained Saturday, officials said.
The fire was estimated at 13 acres, ncluding areas firefighters burned to keep it under control. Initially, the fire was reported to be 15 to 20 acres, prompting authorities to issue pre-evacuation orders within a 1.7-mile radius and order campers out of the forest. U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Terry Solomon said rugged terrain and heavy smoke had kept crews from making an accurate estimate of the fire’s size.
Solomon said smoke will be visible in the Woodland Park area as crews burn grass, pine and aspen fuels on the north side of the fire to secure its perimeter.
“Sometimes we need to take the fuels out ahead of the fire (so there’s nothing more for it to burn),” Solomon said.
Campers in the area when the fire broke out were immediately evacuated, Solomon said. Forest Service roads 300 to 320 were shut down and roads 941, 943, 944, 945 and 946 were evacuated Friday evening.
Solomon said no other areas have been evacuated since the fire broke out, and there is no threat to structures in the area.
The Forest Service said the fire was started by lightning.The Rampart fire, as it was referred to by local agencies, was among several burning in the state, stoked by hot, dry weather.
