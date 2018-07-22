Rampart Fire
Caption +

A plane drops retardant on the Rampart fire, which sparked near the El Paso County/Teller County line on Friday July 20. (Screenshot of a Twitter video by the Teller County public information officer) 
Show MoreShow Less

The Rampart fire started by a lightning strike Friday evening near Woodland Park was declared 100 percent contained Sunday.

The fire burned about 6 acres, authorities said, with an additional 7 acres burned by firefighters to prevent it from spreading.

Lake Christine fire explodes to 11,492 acres in western Colorado

No homes or structures were ever threatened by the fire, although residents living withing 1.7 miles of the blaze were told to prepare to evacuate Friday night. Campers and hikes along several Forest Service roads in the area also were ordered to leave.

The fire was met with a massive and quick response — a total of 100 firefighters, helicopters dropping buckets of water and air tankers dropping retardant were thrown into the fight to keep the fire from growing.

Tags

Colorado Springs Gazette Night city editor