The Rampart fire started by a lightning strike Friday evening near Woodland Park was declared 100 percent contained Sunday.
The fire burned about 6 acres, authorities said, with an additional 7 acres burned by firefighters to prevent it from spreading.
No homes or structures were ever threatened by the fire, although residents living withing 1.7 miles of the blaze were told to prepare to evacuate Friday night. Campers and hikes along several Forest Service roads in the area also were ordered to leave.
The fire was met with a massive and quick response — a total of 100 firefighters, helicopters dropping buckets of water and air tankers dropping retardant were thrown into the fight to keep the fire from growing.