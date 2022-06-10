Ramp metering signals are coming to several on-ramps along Interstate 25 in northern Colorado Springs, officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday.
Southbound Woodmen Road, north and southbound North Academy Boulevard and northbound North Gate Boulevard ramps all will have metering signals installed by November. The ramps will be widened to accommodate the addition of the devices.
According to department officials, the project will cost $1 million-$5 million and work will begin on Monday. Crews will work on the southbound Woodmen ramp, then move to the ramps off North Academy and finally up to North Gate.
“CDOT completed phase I of the ramp metering signal project along I-25 in Colorado Springs in November of 2020,” Richard Zamora, Region 2 transportation director, said in a release. “Ramp metering helps improve safety during peak periods of congestion by managing the number of cars merging simultaneously, which helps reduce the number of collisions between through traffic and the merging vehicles. ”
Work on the ramps will take place from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be some overnight closures at each of the ramps for the installation of the signals, officials said. There will be an 11-foot lane restriction.