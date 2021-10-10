Election in America Concept. Hand Dropping a Ballot Card into the Vote Box, Flag of United States as background (copy)
The town of Ramah is asking voters this November to consider the introduction of a 2% sales tax to fund its general operations 

If residents approve the ballot question on Nov. 2, revenues from the sales tax will be used to maintain the town's parks and streets, Town Clerk Cindy Tompkins said. Ramah is located about 44 miles east of Colorado Springs.

The town does not currently impose a municipal sales and use tax, but does impose county and state taxes, Tompkins said. Tompkins, who also serves as the town clerk in the nearby town of Calhan, said if approved, the 2% sales tax is expected to generate about $20,000 annually for the town.

