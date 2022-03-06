There are constant reminders of the human cost of this war, even far away. As the war rages on in Ukraine, people here in Colorado Springs are speaking out. On Saturday, people showed up in downtown Colorado Springs to protest Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.

They want the violence to stop for the sake of their friends, family, and the world as a whole, and for some, the invasion is more personal.

“I wanted to come out to protest this war. It’s terrible, the atrocities,” Borys Prokop said getting choked up. “This should not be happening in this day and age. People, children…I just wanted to stand up.”

Prokop’s parents are from Ukraine and escaped. He was understandably emotional seeing the amount of people that showed up in Colorado Springs to rally against the war.

“It means a lot to me. And I know people that are there and they deserve to live their own lives and not be trampled on by somebody else,” Prokop told Gazette news partner KKTV.

Prokop wasn’t the only one with parents from the country. Larysa Martyniuk does too, and has loved ones still overseas. She says seeing the attack on Ukraine is horrific.

