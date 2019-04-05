When Rainbow Falls Historic Site reopens for the season this weekend, it will be a little less colorful.
Most of the graffiti has been removed from the rocks surrounding the waterfalls at the popular recreation area, northwest of Manitou Springs.
Nicknamed “Graffiti Falls,” the site has long been a popular spot for illegal spray-painting.
The 5-acre site, which features walking trails and outdoor seating, will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in April, May, September and October. During June, July and August, it will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Monday. The site is closed each winter.
Serpentine Drive is closed from Manitou Springs to the falls’ parking lot, so visitors must access the site by taking Serpentine Drive from U.S. 24, according to a news release from El Paso County.
Last fall, the county paid a contractor nearly $9,000 to clean up some of the spray paint. Southern Colorado Mobile Blasting is expected to return this spring to finish removing graffiti from the rocks, county spokesman Joel Quevillon said in an email.
The Colorado Department of Transportation has begun to paint the U.S. 24 bridge over Fountain Creek and hopes to finish the job this year, Quevillon said.