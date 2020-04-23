Rain is possible Thursday afternoon in Colorado Springs, and again every day and night through Saturday, with the potential for snow thrown in the mix on Friday.
Springs residents can expect increasing clouds Thursday, with a high of 65 and winds from 10-15 mph. Showers are possible between 1 and 3 p.m., and thunderstorms are possible after. Friday and Saturday will look similar, though Friday will be a bit colder and feature a chance of snow before 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Friday: Partially sunny, with a high just under 60 and winds from 10-15 mph. A 50% chance of precipitation, including a potential rain and snow showers ahead of 8 a.m.., then a chance of rain showers.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high of 63 and winds around 5 mph. A 20% chance of showers.
Sunday: Partially sunny, with a high of 73 and winds at 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80 and winds at 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 and winds at 10 mph.