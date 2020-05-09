The Pikes Peak Region could see thunderstorms and rain showers throughout the work week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Saturday is expected to remain mostly sunny with a high temperature near 65 and north winds up to 30 mph before the afternoon, the forecast reads. Sunday is also predicted to be sunny with a high near 66 degrees.

Rain showers could arrive in Colorado Springs Monday after 1 p.m., the forecast says. The day is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 63 degrees, and rainfall should be less about a tenth of an inch.

There's a 20% chance of rain showers Tuesday after 1 p.m., but the high temperature is expected to rise to 72 degrees, the Weather Service said. Showers could continue into the evening.

Wednesday the city should see a break in the rain, with a high near 77 degrees and tepid wind speeds of 5 mph, the forecast says. Rain could return that night about 7 p.m., it says.

Thursday is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 74 degrees, and a chance of thunderstorms could carry over from Thursday night into Friday morning, the forecast says.

