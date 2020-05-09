soccer rain (copy)

The Gazette, Bryan Oller

The Pikes Peak Region could see thunderstorms and rain showers throughout the work week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. 

Saturday is expected to remain mostly sunny with a high temperature near 65 and north winds up to 30 mph before the afternoon, the forecast reads. Sunday is also predicted to be sunny with a high near 66 degrees. 

Rain showers could arrive in Colorado Springs Monday after 1 p.m., the forecast says. The day is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 63 degrees, and rainfall should be less about a tenth of an inch. 

There's a 20% chance of rain showers Tuesday after 1 p.m., but the high temperature is expected to rise to 72 degrees, the Weather Service said. Showers could continue into the evening. 

Wednesday the city should see a break in the rain, with a high near 77 degrees and tepid wind speeds of 5 mph, the forecast says. Rain could return that night about 7 p.m., it says. 

Thursday is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 74 degrees, and a chance of thunderstorms could carry over from Thursday night into Friday morning, the forecast says. 

