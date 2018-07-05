Rain showers are likely Thursday afternoon and evening in Colorado Springs, forecasters predict.
Thursday’s high temperature is expected to reach 80 degrees and a quarter to half an inch of rain could fall during the evening’s thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Highs for the remainder of the work week and into the weekend will stay in the mid-80s to low 90s with no chance of rain forecast.
Thursday’s chance of rain increases the possibility of flash flooding in areas where wildfires are actively burning.
Parts of western El Paso County remain under flash flood watch from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, with burn scar areas the most at risk for seeing flash floods. The watch includes parts of Huerfano and Costilla counties, where the Spring Creek fire has burned more that 95,000 acres, and Teller County, where the High Chateau fire has burned 1,400 acres.
The weather service has seen flash floods start in areas that saw one-third of an inch of rain, said Kathy Torgenson, a weather service meteorologist
Burn scar areas are more likely to see flash floods from rain because the heat from the fire doesn’t allow the soil to absorb water, Torgerson said.
“When the fire burns really hot, it causes the soil to become hydrophobic,” Torgerson said. “The hotter the fire burns, the more it changes that soils ability to absorb water.”