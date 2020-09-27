An overcast day in the Pikes Peak region could give way to rain this afternoon, before a run of sunny, crisp days and cool nights.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo estimates a 20% chance of showers between 4 and 11 p.m. in Colorado Springs, with similar weather expected in Teller County. The overnight low in Woodland Park is expected to plummet to 27 degrees, but the base of the mountain will stay above freezing, with a projected low of 35.
A turnaround begins Monday, with a classic fall pattern in Colorado Springs for much of the week: sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s and overnight lows in the 30s. Woodland Park will be somewhat cooler, in the 50s and 60s this week with lows in the 30s.
The region is expected to dodge snow flurries for this week at least, according to the forecast.
And the air is expected to be mostly clear of wildfire smoke, which is likely to settle over Larimer and Jackson counties to the north, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a smoke advisory.