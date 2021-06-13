Rain and possibly hail are predicted to hit El Paso and Teller counties later this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will reach a high of 88 degrees in Colorado Springs, with storms to fire up over Pikes Peak area from noon to 2 p.m. and move into El Paso County mid to late afternoon Sunday, said Michael Garberoglio, meteorologist with the Pueblo office of the National Weather Service.
Strong wind gusts, up to 60 mph to 70 mph, are expected to accompany the rain, and hail up to 1.5 inches to 2 inches in diameter could hit parts of the Pikes Peak region, Garberoglio said.
Monday will bring potentially severe storms to the eastern plains stretching to the Kansas border and in the southern Sangre de Cristo mountains, he said.
Otherwise, “expect things to be hot, hot, hot through this week,” Garberoglio said. “We’re getting into the peak of summer, so stay hydrated.”
Temperatures probably won’t break a record Sunday; Colorado’s Springs’ record high for Sunday is 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The last few weeks of spring have been wetter than 2020, Garberoglio said, with several tornadoes touching down in northern Colorado.
“This year is a bit more active and a fair bit wetter than last year,” he said. “Today and tomorrow are our last few days of severe weather as we progress through the week.”