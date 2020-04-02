Rain and snow will likely be in the mix Thursday in Colorado Springs ahead of a dry, but chillier, Friday.
Thursday, with a high near 53, will see a 50% chance of rain showers, mainly after 3 p.m. It will be breezy, with winds from 10-25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph. Rain showers will shift to snow showers after 8 p.m. Accumulations of less than a half inch are expected overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the weather service:
Friday: Partially sunny, with a high near 40 and winds from 5-30 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high just over 70 and winds from 5-35 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 70 and winds from 5-20 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 5-10 mph.