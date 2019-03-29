Light rain will continue to fall most of the day and skies will be mostly cloudy Friday in Colorado Springs before nighttime temperatures drop, producing snow.
Friday's high is expected to be near 58 degrees with some breezes blowing through. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo said gusts as high as 30 mph are possible this afternoon.
Snow showers are expected after 9 p.m. Friday and stronger winds are possible overnight, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Colder weather and chances for snow are forecast before lunchtime Saturday, the service's data said. The high will be near 38 degrees.
A 30 percent chance of snow continues through Sunday morning with a high of 42 throughout the day.
The weather should warm back up Monday with highs near 60 continuing through next week, the service's forecast shows.