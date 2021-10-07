A portable moisture-density gauge containing sealed sources of radioactive material has been stolen, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Thursday.
The gauge was in the possession of Colorado Springs-based Geostruct Engineers, Inc. dba RMG-Rocky Mountain Group when it was reported missing Wednesday morning after being stored at a private residence in Denver.
The gauge contains small amounts cesium-137 and americium-241. The gauge, which is stored in a green transportation case, is no hazard to the public while the radioactive materials are in a shielded position. However, any person who attempts to tamper with the materials could be subject to radiation exposure.
The gauge is used to make measurements by projecting the radiation from the two radioactive materials into the ground and then providing a measurement on the top face of the instrument, the Department of Public Health and Environment said in a release.
Anyone who sees the gauge or is in possession of the gauge should leave it alone and report its whereabouts to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment at 303-877-9757, the Denver Police Department at 720-913-1300 or Geostruct Engineers, Inc. dba RMG-Rocky Mountain Group at 719-434-4797.
The group is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of the gauge.