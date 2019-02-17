GREELEY • The signs saying "No Mexicans and No Dogs Allowed" are gone, but remnants of this city's racist past remain etched in records associated with the Arlington Park neighborhood near the University of Northern Colorado.
On Aug. 26, 1947, neighbors in Shattuck's Subdivision — a block of 36 houses between 23rd and 24th avenues and 10th and 11th streets — voted to approve protective covenants to maintain home values by limiting noise, keeping out commercial activity and barring anyone but Caucasians from the homes except for "domestic servants of a different race domiciled with an owner or tenant."
Similar racist covenants still exist across the country. Perpetuated by Realtors and developers, such covenants swept the nation from the early to mid-1900s, with nearly half of new developments blocking everyone but whites.
The covenant in Shattuck's Subdivision, like similar ones elsewhere, no longer is enforceable. But it's still part of homeowners' records, which residents, city officials and legislators said should change.
As early as the 1890s, Californians targeted Chinese immigrants with restrictive housing covenants.
The phenomenon grew in the 1910s and 1920s for a couple of major reasons, researchers say.
The U.S. Supreme Court declared cities' and towns' racist zoning restrictions unconstitutional in 1917. But that didn't apply to covenants, and the right to discriminate in these private contracts was reinforced in a 1926 Supreme Court case.
Some researchers say about half of new neighborhoods in the U.S. had racial restrictive covenants, with most adopted in the 1920s and 1930s.
"After a wave of racial rioting in 1917 and 1921, that's really when you see racist covenants take off," said Michael Jones-Correa, whose 2000 study looked into the origins and diffusion of such covenants.
The Greeley neighborhood's racist covenant came about quite late, in August 1947, Jones-Correa said.
Less than six months later, on May 3, 1948, the Supreme Court struck down racist housing covenants in Shelley v. Kraemer. Twenty years later, the Fair Housing Act was enshrined into U.S. law, but neither the court case nor the Civil Rights Act got rid of racist covenants. Instead, they made them unenforceable.
The National Association of Real Estate Boards "played a key role in spreading the use of racial restrictive covenants," Jones-Correa said. "They developed model restrictive covenants, then spread that through their networks to all agents."
Realtors and others who perpetuated such covenants have an obligation to right such wrongs, University of Michigan researcher Nancy Welsh said in her 2018 study.
Unlike covenants elsewhere, the Greeley neighborhood's rules might have targeted Mexican nationals and U.S.-born Spanish speakers.
The signers, says Greeley Museums curator and historian Peggy Ford Waldo, were mostly middle-class workers. Three of them belonged to the Greeley Elk's Club, which had "all whites" clauses in its bylaws, Ford Waldo said.
Some residents were uncomfortable associating with Spanish-speaking people, she said, and that discomfort led to outright hostility in some cases.
"The racism was so bad that the Mexican consulate came here from Denver to address the problem," Ford Waldo said.
As is the case nationally, the Greeley neighborhood covenants were never amended, so they're still on the books — buried in the litany of paperwork buyers and sellers have exchanged since that August 1947 day. Only that one Greeley neighborhood in all of Weld County as found to have enshrined racism in its rules.
"This is only the second time I've seen this in my nearly 20 years of practice," said Melissa Garcia, attorney with Lakewood-based Altitude Community Law. "I remember reading one other similar covenant in an association in Vail, I believe. But this is rare."
Course correction