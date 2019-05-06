Rachel Held Evans, a popular, progressive Christian writer who challenged the traditional evangelical views, died Saturday, her husband confirmed in a blog post. She was 37.
Evans was hospitalized in April for what she described in a tweet as a "a flu + UTI combo and a severe allergic reaction to the antibiotics they gave me." Her husband, Daniel Evans, had been updating on her blog about her health, writing that she had been placed in a medically-induced coma.
On Saturday, he wrote that she had been weaned from coma medication, but seizures had continued and severe swelling of her brain had been found, which he wrote caused severe damage that "ultimately was not survivable."
