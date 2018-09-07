The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Colorado South returns for its 24th annual race on Sunday at Garden of the Gods and Rock Ledge Ranch.
So far, Race for the Cure has raised more than $65,000 toward the 2018 goal of $112,000. Proceeds from the race will fund breast cancer research, screening, and treatment programs.
The 5K walk and 1K family walk will start at 8 a.m. by the stage at the expo area of Rock Ledge Ranch. At least 2,000 runners are expected to take part, according to organizers.
Kids can enjoy face painting, temporary tattoos and a balloon clown.
Kangaroo Coffee, Dunkin’ Donuts, Black Forest Chew-Chew Mobile, and Mountain Man Fruit and Nut will be available for food and beverage purchases.