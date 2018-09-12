A live rabbit with an arrow through its body showed up Tuesday in a front yard in Colorado Springs.
Joe Mudd said he was on the phone with his wife when he looked outside and saw the injured animal in his yard in the Pine Creek area on the city's north side.
"I stopped myself mid-sentence and said, 'Honey, I can't believe what I'm looking at,'" Mudd recalled. "I saw a rabbit with an arrow. That arrow must have been 2½ feet long. It was sticking through its face and out its shoulder.
"The rabbit had moved over here to the bush, and it was walking around like it was no big deal," Mudd said. "The arrow must have missed the vital organs, and it was doing OK."
Mudd called a veterinarian, who referred him to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Mudd said the agency's officials told him to try to put the rabbit in a box and bring it to their office. CPW officials said the rabbit probably will have to be euthanized, according to Mudd.