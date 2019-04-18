Questions remained about why a Colorado Springs police officer fired his gun while investigating a reported car theft earlier this week after the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the shooting, issued a news release Thursday.
Police took one man into custody after receiving a report of a car theft around 10 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Longfellow Drive in southeast Colorado Springs, the Sheriff's Office said.
About two hours later, officers spotted a black SUV linked to the reported theft. While questioning a second man, he became "evasive and erratic" and an officer fired a shot that did not hit anyone, the Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby declined to comment on why the officer fired his gun, or if the suspected thief was armed.
"That is still under investigation," Kirby said in an email.
The second suspect has "not been criminally charged in the incident," the Sheriff's Office release said. Police plan to release more information on the first man who was apprehended, but are releasing the name of the officer who fired the bullet, said police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik.
The officer was placed on leave in accordance with department policy.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting in accordance with Police Department policy. Shootings involving law enforcement officers typically are investigated by a neutral agency to avoid a conflict of interest.