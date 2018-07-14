Months after Colorado Springs received a $1 million pledge to develop a “world-class” bike park, officials and cycling advocates continue to eye the Pikeview Quarry as a dream location.
But the prospect remains foggy, as a concrete company continues operations there.
The Colorado Mined Reclamation Board in May denied Transit Mix’s plan to open a quarry in the southern foothills near Hitch Rack Ranch. Weeks before that vote, Transit Mix announced that if the quarry were approved, it would transfer Pikeview to the city at a discount — paving the way potentially for the downhill, track-covered playground that parks planners envisioned at the site as early as two years ago.
With clearance to build the new mine, the company had said, it would leave the mountainside scar in northwest Colorado Springs and finish reclamation almost 20 years ahead of schedule. In response, the El Pomar Foundation, a local nonprofit that opposed the Hitch Rack Ranch plan, offered the city $100,000 each year for the next 10 years to meet its bike park goal, as outlined in the department’s 2014 master plan.
Transit Mix responded with a news release saying it “would be honored to partner with El Pomar in this project for the betterment of our shared community.”
But now the city is in “a holding pattern,” said parks head Karen Palus.
Transit Mix “knows we’re still very interested when and if that becomes available,” she said. “Right now, that’s really been our focus as far as location.”
With its slope, access by road, high, scenic surroundings, proximity to more wild adventure and sheer size, a bike park at Pikeview could rival any in the world, said Cory Sutela, president of the mountain biking advocacy group Medicine Wheel.
“’Hey, Transit Mix, when you gonna get your equipment off my bike park?’ That’s what I always say to Daniel (Cole) when I see him,” Sutela said.
Cole, the company spokesman, said Transit Mix was awaiting a formal letter expressing the reclamation board’s decision and declined to say if any ideas or plans were in place for another location. The company has sought to move its base away from the city, saying increased development has hampered business.
Transit Mix reported excavating 300,000 tons of rock last year from Pikeview. The quarry is said to have one to two decades of viability left, and company President Jerry Schnabel previously told The Gazette that the longer mining continued, the less suitable the envisioned bike park would be. The quarry’s history of rockslides also raises doubts about the property’s suitability.
Still, city officials haven’t backed away from the possibility. After first approaching Transit Mix, they and Medicine Wheel held a community conversation last year to gather feedback, with art renderings displaying swoopy trails and pump tracks across rugged land.
Sutela said advocates have “no illusions” about Transit Mix’s commitment to business first.
“They’re not just gonna hand it over and say, ‘Yeah, no problem, we’ll pull our equipment out and wait and see if we can get another quarry,’” he said.
“Let’s not kid ourselves about them being completely altruistic. But I do think they’d love to improve their public perception while continuing their business and operating in the laws and requirements they’ve been given.”
In the case of a bid, the city might have to compete with developers. Cole said he wasn’t aware of Transit Mix receiving any direct inquiries over the years, “but it’s a foregone conclusion there would be interest,” he said, considering neighborhoods on either side of the quarry.
Palus said parks’ more immediate focus is opening an under-construction youth bike park near the Hillside Community Center. The adult version will have to wait, she said.
“If something else comes up at another location, if another opportunity presents itself, we’d be open to that,” she said. “But (Pikeview) right now really speaks to what we feel meets the needs of the community.”