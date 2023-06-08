The widow of a man killed in what's been called a homicide-suicide shooting south of downtown alleged at a Thursday news conference that Colorado Springs ignored a 911 call and plea for help during a hostage situation.

Qualin Campbell, Tali’Ja Campbell’s husband, was shot and killed on Friday in a parking lot on 1500 S. Nevada Ave. south of downtown Colorado Springs, according to police. The El Paso County Coroner’s report, released on Wednesday, ruled Qualin Campbell’s death a homicide and ruled the death of the man found with him in the car, David Karels, a suicide.

“June 2, last Friday, tragedy struck in Colorado Springs,” said Harry Daniels, a Georgia-based civil rights attorney representing Tali’Ja Campbell, at the news conference. “He was just trying to do his job, working, providing for his family … But I want to talk about another tragedy. That the Colorado Springs Police Department, the government, failed to respond.”

Questions surrounding Qualin Campbell’s death began to surface Monday when Daniels issued a press release claiming Tali’Ja Campbell had called 911 to report her husband had been taken hostage, and that CSPD did not respond to those claims for nearly an hour — and only after Qualin Campbell’s body was discovered in a parking lot near a Taco Bell.

On Thursday, Tali’Ja Campbell said that during her alleged conversation with dispatchers she stated her husband had been taken hostage, and that she provided law enforcement with Qualin Campbell’s exact location and a picture of the man who took him hostage.

Tali’Ja Campbell went on to say that she was the first person to find her husband’s body after driving to his location — a drive she made after becoming concerned at the “lack of urgency” from the dispatcher with whom she spoke. She attempted to perform CPR when she arrived and found Qualin Campbell's body in the front seat of a car.

“It was me who had to try and perform CPR on my husband in a pool of blood,” Tali’Ja Campbell said, immediately bursting into tears alongside Qualin Campbell’s mother afterwards. “I shouldn’t have been the one, I shouldn’t have been the one who had to do that.”

Daniels and Kevin Mehr, a Colorado Springs attorney also representing the Campbell family, said that as of Thursday morning there was no explanation provided by CSPD as to why Campbell’s call for service was ignored. However, Daniels said that police confirmed to him on Wednesday that they received the 911 call from Tali’Ja Campbell on June 2.

Daniels added that his office had filed an open records request in an attempt to gather more information.

“I don’t know what they were doing, or not doing in there (the CSPD headquarters), but I know they received that phone call, they confirmed it,” Daniels said during the news conference in front of police headquarters, 705 S. Nevada Ave., located less than a mile from the shooting. “We’re going to find answers. … We want to know how many officers were available, how many officers were working that day, what cause took precedence. … There is blood on their (CSPD) hands.”

Earlier this week, police denied a public records request from The Gazette for recordings and transcripts of the alleged phone call between Tali’Ja Campbell and dispatchers, stating they could not be released because the investigation is still active.

When asked by reporters, Mehr said he wasn’t sure why the investigation into Qualin Campbell’s death remains open, and that he was not given a clear answer by law enforcement.

Daniels and Tali’Ja Campbell were joined at the news conference by state Sen. Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs.

On Thursday morning, shortly after the news conference ended, CSPD emailed a statement on the shooting and the claims by Tali’Ja Campbell.

In the statement, Community Relations Sgt. Jason Newton said: “We know a number of outlets have reached out to us regarding the homicide of Qualin Campbell. I wanted to provide you all with an updated statement, which is below.

"The loss of Qualin Campbell is a tragedy. Our condolences go out to Mr. Campbell’s family, who we know are suffering greatly. Our top priority is to provide them with answers. We are aware there is information circulating about this case, and we understand the concerns and questions that arise as a result. We will continue to gather all relevant details about Mr. Campbell's death and ensure the accuracy of our findings. While we recognize that many members of the community are eager for immediate information, it is our duty to provide the victim’s family with support and share the details of what we have learned with them before making any public announcement. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade, who was sworn in and took the oath of office Tuesday, also responded via an emailed statement.

“The loss of Qualin Campbell is a devastating tragedy for our community. We hold his family in our prayers during this unimaginably difficult time. I also recognize that there are questions and concerns surrounding the situation that resulted in Qualin’s death. I ran for mayor to ensure that we have an open and transparent government focused on the public safety of Colorado Springs residents and for that reason it is critical that the Colorado Springs Police Department take the proper time to fully investigate this homicide to provide accurate answers to Qualin’s family and the public. We must not forget that a loved member of our community was murdered, and we all take very seriously the responsibility to bring justice to him and his family.”

Tali’Ja Campbell spoke about how she and Qualin Campbell met in college at the University of West Georgia, how they had been married for seven years and that they raised two daughters together: a 14-year-old and a 4-year-old.

“My husband was the most selfless man, the most selfless man. … Anyone would say that,” Tali’Ja Campbell said. “We’re both introverted, we live far from here to stay away from the busy life, because we like a slow life, a quiet life. He didn’t bother anybody, and I was very blessed to have been married to him.”

Tali’Ja Campbell now the third Colorado Springs-arae person whom Harry Daniels has represented in the past eight months. Daniels also represents Dalvin Gadson Ocha, a homeless Black veteran who was allegedly beaten by several CSPD officers during a traffic stop, and the family of Kevin Dizmang, who claim he was killed in the midst of a mental health crisis via excessive by responding law enforcement officers.

“People ask me ‘do you have an office down in Colorado Springs’ with how much you’re here,” Daniels said when asked what his continued presence in Colorado Springs says about local law enforcement. “We don’t want to come to Colorado Springs. … But it seems like we’re here a lot now.”

Daniels added that he’s hopeful new mayor Mobolade will be able to bring “true transparency” to CSPD.

When asked if the Campbell family would be filing a lawsuit against police, Daniels said: “we are going to seek every legal possibility to get justice for this family.”