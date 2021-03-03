El Paso County businesses qualified to operate under loosened capacity restrictions may open up further after the state hit vaccination targets, officials said Wednesday.
Indoor restaurants, unseated indoor events, and gyms and fitness centers certified through El Paso County's five-star program, which allows businesses undertaking strict public health measures to open to more customers, can increase their capacities to operate at 50% or up to 175 people, up from a maximum of 50 people now. Restaurants with larger spaces and seated indoor events could both allow up to 225 people with social distancing.
The move is automatic, officials said, and certified businesses don’t need to take additional steps to begin operating at higher capacities.
Businesses that qualify for looser restrictions in Denver and Adams counties can also open up further, officials from both counties announced Wednesday.
Capacity limits can be expanded because the state successfully vaccinated 70% of its 70-and-older population, Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and EDC officials said. That metric was met over the weekend, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday.
It was unclear how many businesses were signed up for the program as of Wednesday, but the county had received about 20 to 30 applications for the five-star program as of Feb. 6, just days after its launch, El Paso County spokesman Ryan Parsell previously told The Gazette. Requests seeking comment from Parsell and Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and EDC were not immediately returned Wednesday.
The program is voluntary, and each business must follow specific requirements to join the program. Businesses interested in applying for the five-star certification program can learn more about the requirements on the program website at coloradospringschamberedc.com/5-star-certification-resources.
To apply for the program, visit coloradospringschamberedc.com/5star.