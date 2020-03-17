Residents who need to obtain a driver's license for the first time, sell a car or buy a car could be facing a delay because of the coronavirus.

El Paso County officials answered some common questions Tuesday to guide drivers through the closure of county and state motor vehicle offices this week:

My license is set to expire while the DMV is closed, what should I do?

Drivers older than 21 can go online to mydmvcolorado.gov to renew their license, Chuck Broerman, El Paso County clerk and recorder, said. Drivers should keep the receipt they receive showing they have renewed their license and their old license with them until they receive a new license in the mail, he said. Normally, drivers are issued a temporary license by the DMV until their official license arrives.

I am eligible to get my learner's permit, can I still get one?

No, the state is not set up to process the paperwork needed to get a learner’s permit remotely, Brett Maddy, assistant driver’s license supervisor said.

Can I buy car while the DMV is closed?

Those buying cars from dealers will be able to purchase their initial vehicle registration online or via phone by calling the DMV at 719-520-6240. Agency officials are working on how it will remotely process sales between two people, but it does not have a process in place at this time, Broerman said.

My vehicle registration is about to expire, what should I do?

Drivers can renew by mail, online, by phone at 719-520-6240 or use one of the DMV’s kiosks, Broerman said. Kiosks can be found at the three DMV offices at 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd., 8830 N. Union Blvd. and 5650 Industrial Place. They are also in three King Soopers: 6030 Stetson Hills Blvd., 2910 S. Academy Blvd. and 1070 W. Baptist Rd.

I have lost my license, what now?

Drivers who have lost their license can renew online. They can also carry an expired license with them and a receipt showing they renewed online, Maddy said. It would also be wise to carry alternative forms of ID, such as a passport or birth certificate, he said.

More information can be found at mydmv.colorado.gov or by calling 917-520-6240.