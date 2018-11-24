With Thanksgiving past and Christmas on the horizon, Sean Martin and his son Caleb had a choice to make: throw their pumpkins in the trash or chuck them high into the sky.
The latter was hard to resist, especially with a custom catapult built by a Fountain Creek Nature Center volunteer for the park's 2nd annual Punkin Chunkin' festival.
"(Caleb) loves being outside, so we thought, 'Why not come down here with our own pumpkins?'" Martin said after helping wide-eyed Caleb launch a slice of their white pumpkin.
The centerpiece of the event is the gaiety of catapulting pumpkins, apples, zucchinis and other vegetables. But it serves a greater purpose, too, said Nancy Bernard, the supervisor of Fountain Creek Nature Center for El Paso County Parks.
"Our idea is that, after Thanksgiving, we can give people an alternative to go outside," she said. "We can come together as a community and enjoy our county parks."
Encouraging people to spend time outside during the holidays instead of shopping is part of an international effort spearheaded in 2015 by REI, a consumers' cooperative that sells outdoor gear, sporting goods and clothing. On Black Friday that year, REI closed its stores, paid its 12,000 employees to recreate in the outdoors and encouraged the country to join them.
That year alone, more than 1.4 million people and 170 outdoor companies, nonprofits and organizations took part.
The #OptOutside movement has since inspired more than 700 organizations and 7 million people to head for the hills instead of shopping centers on Black Friday.
About half of the U.S. population did not participate in an outdoor activity one or more times in 2017, according to research by the Outdoor Industry Association. As an "indoor species," as REI dubs it, people's health can suffer as well as the overall willingness to protect the natural environment.
"Our whole thing is connection, to connect people to the natural and cultural resources here as well as one another," Bernard said. "Because when you care about the outdoors, when we care about each other, we're more willing to protect them."
The City of Aurora hosts a similar event in early October with a more extreme twist. The all-day event pits 24 teams with their own catapults against one another. CBS Denver profiled one competitor, John Heffelfinger from Littleton, whose rig shoots gourds can travel a mile at an estimated speed of 400 mph.
Aurora's event also features a pumpkin patch, pony rides, fall crafts, live music, a car show, food vendors and a beer garden. Though Bernard doesn't anticipate El Paso County festival will be that ambitious, she hopes to add more activities to next year's lineup.
"I won't tell you quite yet what it is, but I've got something up my sleeve," she said.