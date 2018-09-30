Venetucci Farm is getting a pumpkin transplant next month.
None were grown this season at the farm, which hasn't been operational for more than a year since it lost its staff.
But the Pikes Peak Community Foundation, which oversees the historic farm in Security, is determined to continue the long-running annual pumpkin giveaway.
Next month, a few thousand pumpkins will be hauled from Milberger Farms in Pueblo and spread across Venetucci's fields, becoming prime pickings for busloads of local kindergartners that will come to visit.
"This was a way for us to continue that at a lesser expense but still allow kids to experience that tradition," said Gary Butterworth, CEO of the foundation.
The farm's fate has been in limbo since it suspended farming in July 2016, after the Environmental Protection Agency found inadvisable amounts of perfluorinated compounds, or PFCs, in Widefield aquifer wells Venetucci uses for irrigation.
The foundation terminated farm staff late last year after Venetucci lost its biggest revenue source when the local water districts said they would no longer lease water rights to wells on the 190-acre property because of contamination.
All the farm's animals, including two beloved Haflinger horses, were parceled out to new homes.
Now, there's one caretaker that oversees the property, and the foundation contracts with a local farmer that plants hay in the fields as a "cover crop" to keep the soil and land healthy, Butterworth said.
In 2017, the farm's only crop was pumpkins. About 5,000 were given away to school children, he said in an email.
This year, about 1,200 to 1,500 kindergartners from different school districts will visit the farm on field trips next month, said Chris Aaby, executive director of the Catamount Institute, which is helping to host the 2018 giveaway.
In the past, children have toured the farm, but this year, the institute will be leading activities to teach kids about farming related topics, including what plants need to grow and how earthworms can speed up the process, Aaby said.
Bristol Brewing will still offer it’s popular seasonal Venetucci Pumpkin Ale this fall. Profits from the beer sales will go to Venetucci; however, pumpkins used for the brew will also come from Milberger Farms, as they did last year, said brewery owner Mike Bristol.
It's still unclear what the future holds for Venetucci.
The land was left to the foundation by the late Bambi Venetucci after the death of her husband, Nick Venetucci, in 2004, to preserve the family's legacy of opening their land to the community.
A group of college students are evaluating how the property could be used if the water contamination issues are resolved.
The Quad Innovative Partnership allows teams of students from the Air Force Academy, Colorado College, Pikes Peak Community College and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs to work as consultants on a variety of community-oriented projects.
This school year, six students with varying academic backgrounds — from biology to public administration — will study the feasibility of more than a dozen options for the farm property, said the Quad's executive director, Jacob Eichengreen. Those alternatives include using Venetucci for educational opportunities, converting it to greenhouse or open space, or making it a fall-themed attraction with maize and wagon rides, Eichengreen said.
The students will then make recommendations to the foundation about what options best serve the farm's legacy and are most sustainable — fiscally and otherwise, he said.
"We’re really trying to give the community foundation a complete picture of what’s possible once the water question is answered," Eichengreen said.
The Catamount Institute is looking for volunteers to work from 9 a.m. o 1:30 p.m. during the giveaway, which will take place on school days from Oct. 15 to Oct. 26. Those interested in signing up can call the institute at 471-0910 and ask for Sam Hinkle.