The sound of toilets shattering at the Sand Creek Gravel Pit on Wednesday heralded their rebirth as construction material.
In Colorado Springs, you can go where you went.
Colorado Springs Utilities started recycling toilets in 2012 for use as road base and has seen success by diverting an estimated 45,760 toilets, or 2.8 million pounds, from the landfill, the last dump of their lifetimes, to continue serving the public, said Sean Evans, operations supervisor for Colorado Springs Utilities.
Crews crush the porcelain into an aggregate to use in place of gravel that is laid down before roads are paved, he said.
Once crushed, the toilets and other materials can be used in construction without other processing and are considered one of the best recycled aggregates compared to recycled concrete, asphalt and other products, Evans said.
"It's got great compaction qualities as a recycled product," Evans said.
The toilets and other porcelain materials represent a tiny percentage the aggregate used by the city annually, but Colorado Springs Utilities is looking to expand the successful program by taking materials from Castle Rock, he said.
Currently, the city receives porcelain items year round from organizations including Good Will Industries, Mr. Rooter, Olson Plumbing, Habitat for Humanity Restore, El Paso County's Household Hazardous Waste Facility and the Mile High Youth Corps in Denver, a group that installs ultra high-efficiency toilets in homes, he said.
Those groups are responsible for diverting about 300 tons of porcelain over the last 12 months to Colorado Springs Utilities, Evans said.
Residents who are upgrading their homes are welcome to drop off sinks, toilets and other porcelain at the county's hazardous waste facility, the Habitat for Humanity Restore or Mr. Rooter of Colorado Springs for recycling, he said..
"We want the community to know they can change out those high-use water fixtures and not have to worry. ... Bring that toilet to us and we'll put it back into the infrastructure," Evans said.