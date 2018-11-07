You've definitely seen Bob Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning picture of the fatal shooting of Lee Harvey Oswald, the man suspected of killing President John F. Kennedy.
The black-and-white photo captures the chaotic moment after Oswald's killer, Dallas nightclub owner Jack Ruby, fired his pistol. Ruby is still holding the gun, his arm suspended in the air. Oswald's face is screwed up in shock and pain.
Jackson, then a 29-year-old photographer for The Dallas Times Herald, was standing among a group of journalists waiting for Oswald to be transferred to the county jail. As he clicked the shutter, Ruby fired his gun. The timing was perfect.
"I couldn't have planned it any better," Jackson said. "If I knew it was going to happen and I was planning it, it wouldn't have worked. It just came together, really."
An exhibit at the Manitou Springs Heritage Center dedicated to the photographer's career features "some of Bob's favorite photos," said Michael Maio, a curator and copywriter for the museum. An event Saturday in Manitou Springs City Hall, 606 Manitou Ave., will kick off the temporary exhibit. Jackson will speak and sign copies of his biography. The Gazette is a sponsor of the exhibit.
After the 11 a.m. presentation, attendees will walk across the street to the museum.
Jackson, who worked at The Gazette in Colorado Springs, lives in Manitou Springs.
In addition to photographs from Jackson's nearly four-decade career, the exhibit will have artifacts related to JFK, from campaign buttons to a copy of The Dallas Times Herald the day the president was shot.
The assassination was "a history-changing event," Maio said. "It kind of ended the innocence of people, of American citizens everywhere. All of a sudden, a very loved president was being assassinated, and the nation came together."
The exhibit will be at the museum until the end of December, Maio said.
For more information or to buy a ticket, visit the museum's website at manitouspringsheritagecenter.org. Tickets are $20 for non-museum members.