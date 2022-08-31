Pueblo woman shot and killed

A woman was shot and killed Tuesday night in Pueblo. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, the 18th investigation in the city to date.

 Gazette file photo

A Pueblo woman was killed Tuesday night after being shot.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of East Seventh Street and found the woman, who was declared dead at the scene. The Pueblo Police Department's crimes against persons detectives are investigating the death as a homicide. This is the 18th such investigation in Pueblo to date this year.

The Pueblo County coroner will release the identity of the victim "after appropriate notifications," according to a Pueblo Police Department release.

Those with information on this incident are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or detective Jose Median at 719-320-6006. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments