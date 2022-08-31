A Pueblo woman was killed Tuesday night after being shot.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of East Seventh Street and found the woman, who was declared dead at the scene. The Pueblo Police Department's crimes against persons detectives are investigating the death as a homicide. This is the 18th such investigation in Pueblo to date this year.

The Pueblo County coroner will release the identity of the victim "after appropriate notifications," according to a Pueblo Police Department release.

Those with information on this incident are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or detective Jose Median at 719-320-6006. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.