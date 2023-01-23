Mark Chartier, a special education teacher at Pueblo West High School, can remember intentionally harming himself — for no explicable reason — at age 7. That was the first sign that he might have a neurological issue, though no one could but a finger on the exact problem at the time.
As time went on, Chartier’s unusual behaviors escalated to rapid eye-blinking, unusual hand gestures, and barking.
“No one knew why I was doing these bizarre things,” he said.
It wasn’t until he was 18, and a student at Coronado High School in Colorado Springs, that Chartier was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome, a disorder that causes unwanted and uncontrollable physical and vocal tics.
“It was a relief, because it gave a name and an explanation for some of my behavior,” he said. “But it was also a shock to learn that there was something defective about me — at least, that’s how I saw it at the time. I definitely wouldn’t describe it that way now.”
Chartier’s struggles during his formative years — which were marked by fistfights and vandalism — helped formed him into an ideal special education teacher, he said.
“Living with Tourette’s has definitely been challenging, but it also led me to teaching, which has been the love of my life,” said Chartier, who has earned two Master’s degrees from University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Learning that he had Tourette syndrome was only the beginning of Chartier’s educational journey. After graduating from Coronado High School in 1994, he was admitted to college on a probationary status.
“Every day was a battle with my Tourette symptoms and the side effects of medications,” he said.
His condition was exacerbated by a brain injury that resulted in a stutter, making communication problematic. Determined not to allow his condition to define him, he graduated with a Bachelor’s in English before obtaining two graduate degrees.
“As I thought back to the people who made the most positive impact on my life, I kept coming back to educators,” he said. “So the decision to become a teacher was an easy one.”
Chartier, who taught at Fountain-Fort Carson for five years before moving to Pueblo, doesn’t spend time feeling sorry for himself, and he doesn’t want anyone else feeling sorry for him. He manages his Tourette’s with medication, and openly discusses his condition with his students, who call him “Mr. C.”
“As a person who has overcome a disability, I think I have a different level of empathy for students who are struggling,” he said. “I think students respond to that.”
Chartier has also become a public speaker and passionate advocate for people living with disabilities. He has spoken at the Alaska Statewide Special Education Conference in Anchorage, the Equity and Excellent Conference in Denver, and the Courage to Risk Special Education Conference in Colorado Springs.
“He is not afraid to show his vulnerability and engages the audience, whether they be educators, students, or parents,” said Barbara Goldsby, a former Colorado Department of Education employee. “I have heard Mark speak at various events at least 10 times, and every time I leave with tears in my eyes and more respect and love for Mark."
Chartier is a firm believer that people with disabilities can be valuable assets to society in general, and the workplace in particular.
“People with disabilities might not only have sufficient skills to be positive team members to your organization, but they might actually have more skills when it comes to flexibility, adaptability, and resiliency than the typical employee because of the challenges and struggles we have surmounted,” he said.
“Given that 1 in 4 people have a disability of some form, people with disabilities will be able to blend their unique perspectives on life with their can-do attitudes to make your organization successful, welcoming, and reflective of the world we live in today.”