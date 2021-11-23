Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office found a large marijuana grow operation while responding to a structure fire in eastern Pueblo County, officials with the office announced Tuesday.

Deputies alongside wildland firefighters and the Pueblo Rural Fire Protection District extinguished a blaze in the 5100 block of McCarthy Road. Officials said a home on the property sustained significant fire damage. While on scene, deputies discovered a large marijuana grow in a nearby outbuilding. The building housed more than 1,400 marijuana plants, officials said.

Officials said no one was on the property at the time of the fire and the sheriff's office is investigating the fire as well as the illegal grow.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office 719-583-6250.