Pueblo School District 70 is suspending its emergency school lunch program effective Monday due to a worker who reported showing symptoms of COVID-19 over the weekend, the district said Monday.
The staff member is awaiting test results and is being treated for possible exposure, director of student services Greg Keasling said in a news release. The worker reported symptoms over the weekend and is being treated at a local hospital, school officials said.
-Coronavirus in Colorado Springs | MAP: Where to get free lunch for kids
All five locations where the lunch program operated will be closed as of April 13, but the district scheduled them to reopen Monday, April 27 depending on results from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Other options for food resources in Pueblo county can be found at bit.ly/pueblofoodresourcedoc.