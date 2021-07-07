antonia trujillo

Picture of Antonia Trujillo, 66, who went missing on July 7, 2021 after last being seen near downtown Pueblo.

Pueblo police are looking for a 66-year-old woman after she disappeared from central Pueblo Wednesday morning.

Antonia Trujillo was discharged from a health center at around 3 a.m., where she may have traveled to the intersection between E 4th Street and Glendale Avenue, near downtown Pueblo.

Police are urgently trying to locate Trujillo, as they said she has has some medical issues. She was last seen being discharged from the Parkview Health System.

Anyone that has seen Trujillo should call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502, police wrote on Twitter.

