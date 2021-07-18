A pedestrian was shot and killed Saturday near a busy highway interchange off Interstate 25 in Pueblo, and police are seeking the public’s help locating a vehicle that was seen at the scene.
Pueblo police responded to the area of 29th Street and I-25 about 3:10 p.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, authorities said.
The man had been walking along 29th Street, by the highway overpass, when he was shot by a suspect believed to be in an older model tan or gold sedan with a sunroof, possibly tinted windows and no license plates, according to police interviews of witnesses.
The incident is being investigated by detectives from the Pueblo Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Section.
If you witnessed or have information about the crime, or recognize the suspect vehicle description, contact Det. Glen Fillmore at (719) 320-6044.
To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.