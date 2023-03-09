The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect, 25-year-old JazzMarie Devan, according to a press release from the Pueblo Police Department.

Police said Devan has a current warrant for her arrest after she failed to appear in court for charges including driving under restraint, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, careless driving and failure to report an accident. Her bond is set at $500, police said.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Detective Carly Verdugo at (719) 240-1341.