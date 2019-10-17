Pueblo police investigated a body found crammed inside a large suitcase Thursday as a homicide, police spokesman Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said.

About 9:30 a.m., police received a call from a man who stopped to pick up wind-scattered papers at 3906 Ivywood Lane, Ortega said. The man noticed a suspicious looking, large, wheeled suitcase sitting in the Dumpster when he went to discard the papers, he said.

Inside the luggage, detectives discovered a woman's body, Ortega said. Police hauled the entire dumpster to a station for processing.

"Our process right now is getting all the detectives together and finding out ... what we know," Ortega said.

Surveillance footage tweeted by the Pueblo police showed a man drive up in a blue vehicle at about 5 a.m. The man is seen flipping the dumpster lid open, removing the luggage from his trunk and tossing the suitcase inside, just after two vehicles drive past on Ivywood Lane.

Police also released images of the victim's tattoos — one of a female clown and two of hearts. She was wearing an Air Force t-shirt, police said.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will determine the victim's identification.The dumpster is adjacent to a car wash and several neighborhoods, he said, so detectives have a lot to process.

"We have a lot of leads right now," Ortega said.

