Pueblo Police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect they believe shot a man late Saturday night during the 27th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival.
Victor Villalobos, 18, of Pueblo, allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim after an altercation in the 100 block of South Union Avenue at about 10:44 p.m., police said in a statement. An arrest warrant for attempted first-degree murder has been issued.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, according to police.
“He is in critical condition but should live,” Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said Sunday afternoon.
If you have information about Villalobos' location or the shooting, contact Pueblo police Det. Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006. Remain anonymous by contacting Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or at pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to a felony arrest, a cash reward is possible.