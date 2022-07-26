Pueblo police are looking for 16-year-old Michael Lincoln, who was last seen in the 3200 block of North Elizabeth Street near a Circle K in Pueblo.
Michael is visiting Colorado from Florida, police said. While his dad was in the store, police said Michael entered an unknown vehicle with two women and a man. The four then left the area, according to police. The reason Michael entered the car is not known.
Michael is listed as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on Michael's whereabouts is encouraged to call Pueblo police at 719-553-2502.