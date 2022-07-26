Lincoln missing.jpg

Michael Lincoln information (Provided by the Pueblo Police Department) 

Pueblo police are looking for 16-year-old Michael Lincoln, who was last seen in the 3200 block of North Elizabeth Street near a Circle K in Pueblo. 

Michael is visiting Colorado from Florida, police said. While his dad was in the store, police said Michael entered an unknown vehicle with two women and a man. The four then left the area, according to police. The reason Michael entered the car is not known. 

Michael is listed as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Michael's whereabouts is encouraged to call Pueblo police at 719-553-2502.

Colorado Springs police seeks public's help in finding mailroom theft suspects
Searching for reasons behind Colorado's spike in car thefts

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments