The Pueblo Police Department is conducting an internal investigation after officers failed to follow up on a September assault case due to trouble accessing video evidence, police announced Thursday. Detectives are also looking into the assault as an active criminal investigation.

The investigating officer was given access to a video of a Sept. 14 assault five days after it occurred in the 500 block of East Eighth St., according to a news release. The officer was not able to download or view the video and conducted no further follow-up into the matter.

“We are working to determine why our policies and procedures were not followed in this case. We strive to provide the best service possible to the citizens and community. We will learn from this experience and apply those lessons into the future,” police Chief Chris Noeller said in the release, which described the mistake as “unacceptable.”

The department corrected concerns it had received that the assault involved off-duty Pueblo police officers. No Pueblo officers were involved in the assault, the release states.