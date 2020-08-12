A female suspect was killed by police Tuesday during a reported home invasion in Pueblo, officers said.
Pueblo Police were called to a home in the 2000 block of West 15th Street where an armed female reportedly entered a house and threatened the residents.
By time police arrived the residents escaped except for an elderly man who was trapped inside with the suspect.
The suspect came out of the house after a brief time and was confronted by three officers who demanded she drop her weapon. The female suspect refused and the three officers fired their weapons, killing the suspect.
The three officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave pending an administrative investigation of the shooting as is routine in officer-involved shootings.
No other information was released.
This is a ongoing story.