Pueblo police identified a 36-year-old man as a person of interest a day after detectives found a woman’s body that was crammed inside a suitcase and left in a dumpster Thursday morning.
On Friday, police executed a search warrant for the home of Anthony Cuevas, said Sgt. Franklyn Ortega, spokesman for Pueblo Police Department. Cuevas was not home at the time, Ortega said.
Cuevas is on parole, he said. Police have not issued a warrant for Cuevas’ arrest in Thursday’s homicide, but believe he might have information related to the incident.
Detectives discovered the woman’s body after receiving a call from a man who was discarding wind-scattered papers into the dumpster and found the suspicious-looking, large, wheeled suitcase, Ortega said.
The woman’s identity has not been confirmed, but police released images of the woman’s tattoos — one of a female clown and two of hearts. She was wearing an Air Force T-shirt, police said.
Cuevas became eligible for parole in August 2018, according to Department of Corrections’ website. His estimated date of discharge was scheduled for September 2023.
The charges connected to his parole were not clear in court records.
The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office will determine the victim’s identification.
