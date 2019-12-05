Police identified the man they say killed a person and attacked three others Tuesday during a three-hour rampage with an ax in Pueblo.
Jacob Martinez, 34, faces three charges of attempted murder and is considered "the main suspect" in the death of Donald Ritchie, 63, the Pueblo Police Department said in a press release Thursday.
Martinez was brought to the hospital Tuesday after he stopped breathing as neighbors held him to the ground, police said. Police commended the neighbors' efforts to stop Martinez after he allegedly slashed a 75-year-old man in a wheelchair with an ax.
"Although we don't encourage this for safety concerns, they very well prevented further violence from occurring," the police said in the release.
While investigating Tuesday, a neighbor alerted police to a body — later identified as Ritchie — lying in her front yard. Earlier, police received two other reports of a man wielding an ax and attacking people with it.
On Thursday, detectives continued to investigate four crime scenes — all within seven blocks of each other.
Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Pueblo Police Department. Tips can be left anonymously by calling Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or visiting pueblocrimestoppers.com.