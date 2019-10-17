Pueblo police are investigating a body found crammed inside a large suitcase Thursday as a homicide, police spokesman Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said.

About 9:30 a.m., police received a call from a man who stopped to pick up wind-scattered papers at 3906 Ivywood Lane, Ortega said. The man noticed a suspicious looking, large, wheeled suitcase sitting in the dumpster when he went to discard the papers, he said.

Inside the luggage, detectives discovered a human body, Ortega said. Police hauled the entire dumpster to the Pueblo police station for processing.

"Our process right now is getting all the detectives together and finding out ... what we know," Ortega said.

The Pueblo Coroner's Office will determine the victim's identification. Until then, Ortega said police are expecting a lot of information in the next 24 hours. The dumpster is adjacent to a car wash and several neighborhoods, he said, so detectives have a lot to process.

"We have a lot of leads right now," Ortega said.

#BREAKING: Police say a human body was found in the dumpster on Ivywood and Vinewood. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/dwAwrAIxUL — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) October 17, 2019

