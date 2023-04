Pueblo police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager they fear could be in danger.

Mariah Grine, 17, is believed to be somewhere on the south side of Pueblo near Lakeview and Acero Avenue, police said Thursday. She is 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Grine’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Julee Quintana at 719-320-6045.