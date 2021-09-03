Pueblo police arrested a man suspected of threatening to kill several people in Huerfano County.

Police arrested 43-year-old Norman Renegar on suspicion of extortion, felony menacing and harassment, police said.

All Huerfano County government offices went into lockout status Thursday after Renegar allegedly made credible threats to a county agency.

The Gazette reported Thursday that the threats came from a family member of a 9-year-old Walsenburg student who died that morning.

Police did not say whether Renegar had any connection to the student.

School district officials haven’t said how the girl, an unidentified student at Peakview School in Walsenburg, died on Thursday morning, but said that it had happened while she was off-campus.

Soon after, they were told by the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office that one of the girl’s family members had allegedly made a “credible threat to a county agency.”

Renegar was booked into the Pueblo County jail, police said.

Esteban Candelaria contributed to this report.