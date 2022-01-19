Officials with the Pueblo Police Department announced the arrest of 27-year-old Manuel Maestas Tuesday in connection with a series of armed robberies.
According to police officials, Maestas was found wearing the same clothes he wore when he allegedly committed five robberies in the city of Pueblo. Police say Maestas led officers on brief foot chase in which he appeared to be reaching for his waistband. He was arrested shortly after on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, aggravated robbery and other crimes.
During a search police recovered a stolen H&K 9mm in his pant leg. The gun was stolen in 2018, officials said.