Pueblo police arrested a fugitive after a nearly two-hour standoff in a neighborhood west of Interstate 25, law enforcement said.
Officers and tactical teams cornered a homicide suspect inside an SUV, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
The Pueblo standoff started mid-Thursday morning on 11th Street between Blake and Craig streets. Police tweeted just before 11 a.m. warning the public to stay away.
Please avoid the area of the 800 block of W 11th Street between Blake and Craig. Heavy Police Activity— Captain Dustin Taylor (@PPDWatch1Capt) July 29, 2021
The standoff ended with an arrest and no injuries, police said.
The suspect was wanted in connection with a body dumped in a trash heap outside a Pueblo home, police told KKTV reporter Jack Heeke. Detectives believe the victim may have been dead for days before being discovered Tuesday. He was identified Wednesday as 46-year-old Darren Castillo, KKTV reported.