Pueblo Municipal Court will be closed for more than a month and trials will be postponed after Judge Carla Sikes issued an immediate closure of the building, "due to the safety threat posed by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pueblo," a release from the mayor's office announced.
The closure comes as coronavirus is spreading the ninth fastest in Pueblo compared to other U.S. cities, an article by The New York Times reported. As of Thursday, Pueblo County has 5,516 cases of COVID-19 and is on the level orange, high risk of Colorado's Safer at Home dial, which means restaurants, retail and offices are limited to 25% capacity.
Now, the Pueblo Municipal Court will be closed and trials will be postponed until Jan. 4, which includes review hearings, pre-trial conferences, arraignment dates and community service programs.
Plus, the countdown for a speedy trial will be paused for all cases until Jan. 4. And defendants' payments to victims will be delayed in all cases for 35 days.
However, people with non-mandatory arraignment dates can resolve their case by phone, online or in person when the courthouse reopens. Probation meetings will be held by phone or Zoom as scheduled.
Payment plans can be extended by calling the court.
The public can call the court at 719-562-3810 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.; the court is closed over the lunch hour 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.