A man died after a hit-and-run accident in Pueblo. Police are asking for help identifying the car and its driver in this photo. Photo courtesy of Pueblo Police Department.

Pueblo Police are asking for help in identifying a suspected hit-and-run driver.

A white car, possibly a Chevrolet, struck a motorcycle and drove off Friday at about 6:40 p.m. at South Santa Fe Avenue and Alan Hamel Avenue near the Arkansas River Walk, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Pueblo resident Timothy Chambers, 60, was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the Pueblo County Coroner.

If you have any information, you're asked to call (719) 553-2502.

