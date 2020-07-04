Pueblo Police are asking for help in identifying a suspected hit-and-run driver.
A white car, possibly a Chevrolet, struck a motorcycle and drove off Friday at about 6:40 p.m. at South Santa Fe Avenue and Alan Hamel Avenue near the Arkansas River Walk, according to the Pueblo Police Department.
Pueblo resident Timothy Chambers, 60, was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the Pueblo County Coroner.
If you have any information, you're asked to call (719) 553-2502.